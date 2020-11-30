Photos, Video from NDC's ‘yɛ gye yɛ sika’ march

The National Democratic Congress, NDC has embarked on their ‘yɛ gye yɛ sika’ march in Accra.
Party supporters march through some principal streets in Accra.
Addressing supporters of the party, Communications Director Sammy Gyamfi said Ghanaians will on December 7 vote out the corrupt NPP government.
General Secretary of the party, Asiedu Nketia also said he has spoken about the corrupt nature of President Akufo-Addo twelve years ago and now the former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has confirmed his statement.
Edem Agbana, Deputy Youth Organiser urged supporters of the party to come out in their numbers and vote for the NDC to honour the memory of the party’s founder, Jerry John Rawlings.
“Today, the youth of Ghana and the youth of NDC are gathered here in our numbers to send a message to the world. Our message is simple. It is that, come 7th December the NDC and the youth of this country will unite to vote out the mother serpent of corruption. On 7th December the Akufo-Addo family feeding programme will come to an end. Since he came to office, he only came to steal and destroy and enrich his family members. That is why all the gargantuan fraudulent deals like PDS, Kelvni GVG and Agyapa are always championed by close relatives of the President,” he said.
Some notable persons at the protest included the former Mayor of Accra, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, Deputy NDC National Youth Organizer, Edem Agbana; NDC’s National Organizer, Joshua Akamba, NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.