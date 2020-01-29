Prez. Akufo-Addo to deliver State of the Nation Address on Feb. 20

President Akufo-Addo will on February 20, 2020, deliver his State of the Nation Address in Parliament.
Parliament yesterday began their fourth and final session as election 2020 approaches.
Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu who is the Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs made the announcement.
The delivery of the 2020 State of the Nation Address is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and the Standing Orders of the Parliament of Ghana.
Article 67 of the Constitution states that “The President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the State of the Nation”.
“Mr. Speaker, the House would also receive His Excellency, the President of the Republic in February 2020, when he attends upon Parliament in accordance with Article 67 of the Constitution to deliver a message on the State of the Nation”, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu said.
The State of the Nation Address gives Ghanaian Presidents the opportunity to account for their stewardship.