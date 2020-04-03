Prez. Akufo-Addo to meet leaders of various political parties over fight against COVID-19

President Akufo-Addo will today meet leaders of various political parties to discuss ways of fighting COVID-19.
The President will meet these leaders at 2 pm as the nation continues to find ways of dealing with the deadly disease.
Government is of the view that the whole nation should unite against a common enemy which is the virus and already they have put in measures to ensure it is contained.
This meeting according to the presidency is to get the political parties to unite behind government plans, get their members to follow laid down protocols to ensure the virus is defeated.
In attendance will be representatives of all the political parties and it will take place at the banquet hall at the Jubilee House.
After the meeting with the political parties, President Akufo-Addo will also meet the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences to deliberate on how best Ghana can take advantage of this pandemic and position the nation to benefit from it.
Government has urged political parties to support measures to fight the Coronavirus in the country and not politicize the matter.
The meeting with the Political Parties forms part of the government’s broader consultation and training to equip stakeholders with the appropriate information on the outbreak of the Pandemic in the country.
Ghana's COVID-19 cases stand at 204 with 5 deaths so far.