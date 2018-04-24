Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye recall parliament for urgent meeting

Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye, has recalled Members of Parliament (MPs) for an emergency meeting.
The legislators are to sit from Thursday, 26 April 2018 to Friday, 27 April 2018 at 10 am.
According to the Director of Public Affairs at Parliament, Kate Addo, the main reason for the recall is to debate and ratify the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).
The agreement requires members of the African Union (AU) to remove major tariffs on goods, allowing free access to commodities, goods, and services across the continent.
In March, 44 African leaders, including President Nana Akufo-Addo, signed an agreement to create the African Continental Free Trade Area. The free trade area across the continent will create a single market of up to 1.2 billion.
On why this deal is considered urgent, Kate Addo said “I am assuming time is of the essence here and it is important that we meet and do that [ratify the deal] especially. since we are hoping for the secretariat to be situated here in Accra.”
Speaking on Accra based radio station, Kate Addo also suggested that more agreements could be tabled for deliberation thought she said the leadership of the House would be best placed to provide more info.
“That is the main agenda that we will be considering but there are other things. Usually, when the House sits, things come up,” Kate Addo said.