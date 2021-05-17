Sammy Gyamfi takes a swipe at Nana Aba Anamoah for critical comment against NDC

A comment by TV personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, criticising members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for joining the #Fixthecountry campaign has elicited a sharp rebuttal from the party’s Communications Officer.
Sammy Gyamfi said Nana Aba’s criticism is misinformed because the NDC government could not have solved all of Ghana’s problems when it was in power.
“It is important to make the point that no government can solve all the problems or challenges confronting its people. So, the issue is not the existence of problems or challenges per se, but the contribution of various governments to the solution of those problems is what matters. The facts show that no party in the history of this 4th republic has done more than the NDC has done in the health sector,” he replied on Facebook to the outspoken journalist.
Nana Aba Anamoah had posted the following:
NDC peeps screaming #fixthecountry. Imagine if you had dealt with the low number of ICU beds alone at Korle Bu. Imagine if you had ensured availability of defibrillators at our major hospitals. Imagine oo. Just imagine. You think we’d be here today?
In Sammy Gyamfi’s rebuttal, he touted the NDC's achievements in the health sector with the following:
"The facts show that no party in the history of this 4th republic has done more than the NDC has done in the health sector.
"Aside the dozens of health infrastructure projects including a quaternary hospital, 4 regional hospitals, 3 institutional hospitals, 14 district hospitals, 18 health centers, 20 polyclinics, and over 2000 CHPS Compounds that were built across the length and breadth of the country, the Mahama administration rolled out the National Medical Equipment Replacement Programme under which US$264 million was invested in the provision of critical diagnostic and treatment equipment for over 150 hospitals nationwide. This included all teaching hospitals, all regional hospitals, 125 district hospitals, 14 health centers and 8 mobile clinics."
The #Fixthecountry campaign began on Twitter and Facebook as thousands of Ghanaians highlighted a myriad of issues they say the current government has failed to address.
Ghanaians are taking on the government on social to complain about problems such as high cost of living, fuel price increases and erratic power supply.
Read the full reply by Sammy Gyamfi to Nana Aba Anamoah in the post below.