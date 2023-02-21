Serve Ablakwa properly – Court tells Rev. Kusi Boateng

The High Court in Accra has directed lawyers for the Secretary to the National Cathedral’s Board of Trustees, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, alias Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, to properly serve North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa contempt charges against him.
Lawyers of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi filed a contempt application against Mr Ablakwa after he allegedly kicked an interim injunction obtained in connection with a defamation suit filed against him.
In court on Tuesday, February 21, the court presided over by Justice Charles Gyenfi Dankwa said the MP had not been properly served regarding the contempt application as required by law and, thus, directed Rev. Kusi Boateng’s lawyers to file the necessary processes with the Speaker of Parliament.
"From the records before this court, the respondent has not been served with any contempt procedure and the court has also not made any order for such process,” Justice Dankwa said.
"What learned counsel for the respondent (Thaddeus Sory) procured either from social media or from learned Counsel for applicant cannot be taken as service of the contempt processes.
"All the necessary legal steps should be taken to serve the respondent for the contempt issue.”
Ablakwa is accusing Rev Kusi Boateng of double identity and conflict of interest with regards to some monies paid to his company from funds for the construction of the National Cathedral.
Rev Kusi Boateng secured a 10-day injunction on February 3, 2023 barring the North Tongu lawmaker from making any further disclosures of his private documents, correspondence and communication.