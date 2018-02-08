SONA 2018 will focus on jobs and economy- Oppong Nkrumah

A Deputy Information Minister Oppong Nkrumah says the president’s state of the nation address to Parliament today February 2018 will focus on jobs and the economy.
Ahead of the Nana Addo’s presentation in Parliament today, Oppong Nkrumah said the President is expected to make positive comments on some of the major social intervention programmes the government is executing already.
President Nana Akufo-Addo is scheduled to deliver his second State of the Nation Address to Parliament today February 8, 2018.
The State of the Nation Address is an annual address delivered to citizens through Parliament by the President of the Republic of Ghana, the address informs citizens how government managing the affairs of the State. The State of the Nation address is in Accordance with Article 67 of the country's constitution.
President Nana Akufo-Addo delivered his first State of the Nation Address on February 21, 2017, barely 40 days after assuming the reins of government.
In his first address, President Nana Akufo-Addo said the government would put in place policies "that will deliver sustainable growth and cut out corruption."
The sectors that are expected to be covered in the address include education, agriculture, energy and health.
Speaking on an Accra based Joy FM, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said Parliament is ready for the Presentation from Nana Addo adding, the president will update the nation on how far we have come and what is there to do this year.
