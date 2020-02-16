Special Prosecutor must stop the lackadaisical attitude over galamsey fight - NDC

The National Democratic Congress, NDC has asked the Office of the Special Prosecutor to stop the lackadaisical attitude in investigating some petitions brought before them with regards to the galamsey fight.
Addressing the media at the banks of the River Pra, Communications Officer for the NDC Sammy Gyamfi the Special Prosecutor "will soon be petitioned to investigate the latest revelations of thievery and corruption that have characterized the Akufo-Addo’s fraudulent “Galamsey” Fight".
Speaking on issues of what some described as a lost fight against galamsey, missing excavators and the alleged involvement of some NPP members in the galamsey fight, Sammy Gyamfi said they wholeheartedly support that petition that will call on the Special Prosecutor to investigate the various issues.
Sammy Gyamfi also asked the Special Prosecutor to act swiftly this time around against his lackadaisical attitude on the Anas Galamsey fraud documentary which did not help the galamsey fight.
"We are aware that the Special Prosecutor will soon be petitioned to investigate the latest revelations of thievery and corruption that have characterized the Akufo-Addo’s fraudulent “Galamsey” Fight. We wholeheartedly support that petition, and wish to call on the Special Prosecutor to act swiftly this time around. His lackadaisical attitude on the Anas Galamsey fraud documentary has not helped."
Full statement below :