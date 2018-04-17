Stephen Ntim camp denies leaked tape

Members of National New Patriotic Party (NPP) Youth for Stephen Ntim (NAYOSAN), the youth wing for the aspiring National Chairman of the NPP has refuted claims that their candidate has made uncompromised remarks against President Akufo-Addo.
The campaign team of Alhaji Abubakar Abdul-Raman, popularly known as Alhaji Short who is also contesting in the NPP national chairmanship race has launched a verbal attack on Mr Stephen Ntim claiming Mr. Ntim had made some uncompromised comments about President Akufo-Addo.
In a leaked audio, a voice purported to be that Mr Stephen Ntim suggests to party supporters at a meeting in Koforidua that he [Ntim] has been asked by President Akufo-Addo to step down from the race to allow Alhaji Short to go ahead and win the national chairman position.
In the audio, the voice goes ahead to say “it was worrying that after all the sacrifices for the party [in 2014] and when it had become glaring that Ntim was going to win in Tamale, one person got up to pronounce that Fred Oware should be voted for and it went ahead to destroy everything and created an unrecoverable cost for Ntim.
He said he [Ntim] was initially supporting Alan Kyerematen but later followed and supported President Akufo-Addo and so if it is time for him to contest as national chairman, it was surprising that he was being asked to step down for the unknown Alhaji Short who he said has never contested the position in the past, to become the national chairman.
According to him, the proposal was very disheartening since it was the fourth time he [Ntim] was contesting and that he would go ahead and contest, “and I am going to win and I will work with the President [Akufo-Addo] after winning, whether he will work with me or not, I don’t care, I will work with him”.
Reacting to the alleged voice in a press statement signed by all the NAYOSAN National Executives, the group said “the incoming National chairman made no such comment so as to belittle the personality of Mr Shot or to have cast aspersions on the hardworking President H. E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo in whose government he has been appointed to serve after working hard for President Akufo Addo victory in 2016”.
The leadership and entire members of National NPP Youth For Stephen Ntim (NAYOSAN) has chanced on a publication on social media and other news portals which seeks to condemn an alleged comment by the UNIFIER and Incoming National Chairman Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim during his Eastern Regional tour in his fourth(4th) bid to be the Chief Servant of our party.
The Campaign of Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim has always stood for decorum and circumspection in the teams interactions with the kingmakers of our party in order not to breed any unwarranted tension in the party. Mr Ntim is very focused and determined to win this race in order to strengthen this party for victory 2020 and beyond.
We would like to inform Mr Shot and his team that NO amount of lies or concoction will distract Mr Ntim's burning desire to serve this party to break the 8 years monotonous jinx between NPP and NDC for our party.
In fact it is on record that it is Mr Short who has been campaigning in the name of the president and to the effect that the president supports his bid because he is the only one who can work with him which is highly unacceptable and divisive.
We are entreating the teeming supporters of Mr Ntim, Fellow Party Members and All Ghanaians to disregard this cheap propaganda and restrain themselves in order not to be provoked by any person or group of persons who would want to strive on divisive tactics to ruin the focus of our NPP Government and the issues based campaign of Mr Ntim. We believe this cheap release is just to draw a wedge between Mr Ntim and our hardworking President for Favour and Power from shot camp.
Again, we believe the Time Aso Fever has caught up with them and in their desperation to get some feet to stand on and campaign, they think the destruction of Mr Ntim is what would give them victory.
Finally, NAYOSAN after scaling down the points raised in the said release from (a) to (h) only seeks to throw out the personal profile of Alhaji Shot and it is an admission that their candidate is not a household name within the circles of our great party, Indeed "Ahwenepa Nkasa"
Thank You
...Signed...
KWABENA FRIMPONG
NATIONAL PRESIDENT
NANA AGYEMANG BAAH DANIEL
NATIONAL SECRETARY
ISAAC AGBOLO NARTEY
DIR OF COMMUNICATION
FRED ASAFO ADJEI
DIR OF OPERATIONS
SUALIHU M AWAL
ORGANIZER
KOJO OSCAR BAIDOO
DIR OF RESEARCH AND EVALUATION