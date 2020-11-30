Stringent Covid-19 protocols will be observed during special voting - Jean Mensa

Chairperson for the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa says all Covid-19 protocols will be observed during the special voting.
A total of 109,577 voters from 12 institutions are expected to cast their ballots on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, ahead of the December 7 general elections.
The EC boss addressing a press conference to explain their preparedness ahead of the special voting said they will ensure stringent Covid protocols are observed.
READ ALSO: 109,577 persons to take part in special voting on Tuesday
"Our officers are ready to ensure a smooth voting process, materials have been distributed, these materials include Covid materials, stringent Covid-19 protocols will be put in place and observed. As a commission, we expect a 100% turn out and we are confident the outcome will be peaceful, credible and orderly. As a commission, we have put in place all measures for a successful election. Although we are prepared the victory comes from God.
The special voting is for people with special election day assignments.
The exercise will start from 0700hours and close at 1700 hours.
The prospective early voters are personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces, National Intelligence Bureau, National Security, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and Information Services Department.
The rest are personnel of the National Ambulance Service, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Prisons Service, Ghana Journalists Association, Ghana Police Service and National Media Commission.
The Greater Accra Region has 54 centres, the highest, followed by Ashanti Region, 48, Eastern Region, 34, Central Region 26, Volta Region 21.
The Rest are: Western Region, 19, Northern Region, 18, Upper East Region, 16, Bono Region, 13, Bono East Region 13, Upper West Region 12, Western North Region, nine, Oti Region, eight, Ahafo Region, seven , Savannah Region, seven, and North East Region, six.
A total of 17,029,971 valid voters are expected to vote in the 2020 general elections to choose one of the 12 presidential candidates and Members of Parliament to represent Ghana’s 275 constituencies.