Video : Bawumia makes fun of General Mosquito as he graduates with Master's Degree

Vice President Dr Bawumia has made fun of the NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah 'General Mosquito' as he graduated with a Master's degree in Defence and International Politics from the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College.
Vice President Bawumia, who was the Special Guest of Honour for the graduation ceremony, set the auditorium of the College alive with his comments as he singled out General Mosquito.
Dr Bawumia said, "One of our graduands today, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah... he is known as 'General Mosquito', and also the General Secretary of the NDC.
"Am told when he came into this institution, he left all his “ntua...tua” behind the gate.
"As I shook his hands, I was wondering whether the physical training and exercises had added any more muscles to his...but it appears, it did not...am told he did not come here for the physical muscles...but came here to beef up the intellectual capacity of the NDC...and also enhance his case of being selected as running mate".
