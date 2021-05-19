Volta Region NDC slams regional minister for abandoning school desks

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has castigated the regional minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, for allegedly leaving school desks procured by the Coastal Development Authority to deteriorate.
In a statement, the NDC Regional Communication bureau said inadequate school desks remain one of the biggest problems confronting schools in the region.
“Unfortunately, several hundreds of desks have been left at the mercy of the weather at the premises of Department of Urban Roads to rot away, whiles some classrooms in the region remain amazingly empty. One would have thought that directives on the allocation of these desks to deserving schools would be a priority in these difficult times to improve the teaching and learning environment.
“The Coastal Development Authority which provided the dual desks to be distributed to schools did so last year with the belief that the desks would be allocated to schools to improve the situation, but never,” parts of the statement declared.
LEAVING DESKS TO ROT, AN INDICTMENT ON THE VOLTA REGIONAL MINISTER
Ghanaian youth as never before in the history of the country, are going through an era of deepening frustration and disappointment as a result of the high cost of living precipitated by the high level of unemployment among them, which is compelling them to call for the fixing of the economy. The youth cannot be wrong in their call when they see things that should be fixed by government, with less effort being left unattended to, much to the dismay of the tax payer who gets little or no value for his money.
The current waves of agitation demand that leadership expedites action on doing what is appropriate to fix the plethora of problems confronting the nation.
One would have thought that with this massive wave of agitation from the youth, government would do what is expedient in order to assuage the frustration and anger of the youth. Unfortunately, government appears to be at its wits end about the problem thereby aggravating the anger and frustration among the youth.
It is a shock to many in the Volta Region that despite the fact that our Basic and Junior High Schools are confronted with problems such as unavailability of textbooks to facilitate quality teaching and learning, absence of capitation grant to schools since last year 2020, inadequate desks for students, lack of training on the new curriculum for teachers to implement the common core programmes at the JHS level, desks procured at great cost to the tax payer are left to rot. Lack of desks is one of the biggest problems confronting schools in the region. Unfortunately, several hundreds of desks have been left at the mercy of the weather at the premises of Department of Urban Roads to rot away, whiles some classrooms in the region remain amazingly empty.
One would have thought that directives on the allocation of these desks to deserving schools would be a priority in these difficult times to improve the teaching and learning environment.
The Coastal Development Authority which provided the dual desks to be distributed to schools, did so last year with the belief that the desks would be allocated to schools to improve the situation, but never.
This is clearly one of the reasons why the youth are calling on the government to fix the country. Leaving these desks at the mercy of the weather, is an incredible indictment on the performance of the Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa.
The NDC Volta is calling on the Volta Regional Minister, Hon Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, to fix the problem by making sure the Regional Director of Education takes the necessary steps to get the desks allocated to the various schools within the shortest possible time, as part of his oversight responsibilities over education in the region.
#FixTheCountry
#voiceofvolta
Signed:
Sorkpa K. Agbleze
(NDC Regional Communication Officer)
Delali Bright Kugbeadzor
(Deputy Regional Communication Officer)