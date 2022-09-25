Voter Registration: NDC is not against the use of the Ghana Card - Osei Kwame Griffiths

The Director of IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Osei Kwame Griffiths says the NDC is not against Electoral Commission's (EC) push to make the Ghana card a sole requirement for the acquisition of the Voters' registration.
According to him, there is a huge gap between the 19.9 million registerable population, the over 17 million who have registered and over 15.5 million people whose registration have been issued.
He further explained that the gaps between registrable persons and those whose card have been issued, there is a gap of about 4.5 million eligible people to vote but do not have their cards.
Thus pushing for only the Ghana Card to be the only requirement will deprive these 4.5 million plus eligible people of their right to vote during the general elections.
He opined that, it is no fault of theirs for not receiving cards but the difficulties involved in the acquisition of the card.
" The NDC is not against the use of the Ghana Card to register to vote. Now what is different is, if you look at the LI, 21-11 regulation 7 ..."
"This law was passed in 2012. The reason why it has not been in force is because the Ghana Card has not been issued to every Ghanaian in this Country," he said.
Osie Kwame also added that the NIA's have failed in their promise of distributing cards sitting in the district centres.
Most people invest money travelling across the country to acquire their cards but continue availing to no result.
It is no fault of theirs he said;
" The complaints out there is that they have visited the NIA several times and they haven't even received the cards." he added.