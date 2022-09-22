Voter Registration: Use of only Ghana Card will eliminate minors - EC

The Electoral Commission ( EC) says it will not change its plan to use the Ghana card as a sole requirement to enroll onto the voters register.
The EC is preparing to lay a new constitutional instrument before parliament which will seek to outlaw all other forms of identification with the exception of the Ghana Card.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) during a conference on Tuesday warned that they will use all lawful means to resist the plans of EC.
" The EC is seeking to undermine our democracy through the proposed public election registration of voters instrument. This regulation is clear on the face of it that the Ghana Card shall be the only proof of identification for purposes of voter registration. The regulation flies in the face of article 42 of the constitution. This clearly makes the proposed provisions unconstitutional. Since the CI has not been formarly layed before parliament, we take this opportunity to call the EC to abandon the idea all together." The National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo said.
READ ALSO:'International financial system skewed against Africa; reform it now' – Akufo-Addo
Commenting on the issue, the Director of Electoral Services for the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Serebour Quaicoe said that using the Ghana Card will rid the voters register of underage persons, the dead and equip them to run a credible election.
Replying to concerns of over two million Ghanaians without the Ghana card Dr. Serebour said upon communication with the National Identification Authority, they will not be able to finish clearing the backlog of unregistered persons within the three months left, but have assured that they will be done before election in 2024.