Watch Live : Bawumia accounts for NPP’s promises at town hall meeting in Kumasi

Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia will soon address a town hall meeting in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.
The meeting will focus solely on updating Ghanaians on the fulfilment of government’s promises and commitments made ahead of the 2020 elections.
It will be recalled that in the 2016 manifesto of the NPP, it committed to 388 promises.
President Akufo-Addo last year tasked the office of the Vice President to lead an exercise to produce empirical data on the status of these 388 promises the then-candidate and now President Akufo-Addo made to the people of Ghana.