Watch Live: NPP National Delegates’ Conference at Accra Sports Stadium

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Delegates’ Conference is underway at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Over 7,000 delegates from across the party’s branches across the world have gathered at the venue to select from 47 candidates to steeraffairs for the next four years.
The party will have a new National Chairman after almost seven years as Freddie Blay will not contest, having taken over from suspended Paul Awentami Afoko in 2015 in an acting role and given the mandate proper in 2018 in Koforidua.
Seven persons including the current National Treasurer, Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah are contesting for the seat.
There will be elections for First, Second and Third Vice Chairman positions as well.
The General Secretary, John Boadu, is going for re-election for the second time, having taken over as well in 2015 in an acting role from Kwabena Agyei Agyepong and given the mandate proper in 2018.
Other positions up for grabs are the National Organiser, National Youth Organiser, National Women’s Organizer and Nasara Coordinator positions.
Saturday, July 16 to elect new national executives for the next four years.