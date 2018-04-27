We don’t hire people for Unity walk – NDC

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has dispelled claims that the party hires people to storm the party’s ‘Unity Walks’ across the country.
John Asiedu Nketia explained that the party headquarters does not organize the walk but rather, the regional offices organize the ‘Unity Walk’, so it not true that the party hires people to participate in the unity walk.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Constituency in the Northern Region, Inusah Abdulai Bistav Fuseini, had alleged that the NDC hires people to its ‘Unity Walks’ across the country.
Alhaji Inussa Fuseini said such move is dangerous for the party since it will not enable the party ascertain its strength in the regions and prepare for it.
Reacting to the issue in an interview with Prime News Ghana, the NDC scribe said “it is not true we hire people to be part of the Unity Walk”.
He said those who participate in the walks are from the same regions and so they come on their own to support the walk and not that the NDC hires them to grace the occasions.
General Mosquito said the national executives of the party, the former President Mahama and hive Vice, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur and other dignitaries of the party only join to augment the walk.
On the allegations that the former President John Dramani Mahama is the only person who is allowed to talk during the walk, Mr. Asiedu Nketia said the former President is helping the regain its grounds that is why he is allowed to talk.