We haven't adopted CI to make Ghana Card sole registration document - Parliament

Parliament has debunked media reports that, the proposed Constitutional Instrument (C.I) by the Electoral Commission (EC) has been adopted as main source of document for a new voter registration exercises.
A statement by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament said "it has not passed any such instrument"
It explained that the House only held pre-presentation discussions on the CI, to collect input from relevant sources for the drafting of the Constitutional Instrument (CI).
Below is the Full Statement issued by Parliament.
RE: PARLIAMENT ADOPTS Cl TO MAKE GHANA CARD SOLE REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
The attention of Parliament Ghana has been drawn to a report in the Ghanaian Times alleging that Parliament has passed a Constitutional Instrument (Cl) to adopt the Ghana Card as the sole registration document.
Parliament states categorically that it has not passed any such ‘instrument. In any case, Parliament does not pass Constitutional Instruments. They only come into force with the effluxion of time; that is, after twenty-one (21) days of the Instrument being laid in the House.
The exercise Parliament undertook on Thursday, 23rd February, 2023, was to hold prepresentation discussions on the Cl, to collect input from relevant sources for the drafting of the Constitutional Instrument (Cl).
Parliament urges all media personnel to endeavor to be accurate in their reportage and to contact the relevant authorities and officers in case of ambiguity or for further clarification on issues concerning or emanating from the House.