“Western-North Region beneficiaries of 400 projects; 3 new District Hospitals” – Akufo-Addo

Striking nurses, midwives to meet NLC tomorrow The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association will tomorrow September 22…

Rawlings’ mother dies aged 101 Mother of former President Jerry John Rawlings, Madam Victoria Agbotui has died…

Sports Ministry clarifies $350k payment to Kotoko, AshantiGold The Ministry of Youth and Sports has debunked rumours making rounds that they…

Kotoko to unveil management team today Kumasi Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah will hold his…

Covid: US death toll passes 200,000 The US coronavirus death toll has passed 200,000, according to data from Johns…