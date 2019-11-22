Withdrawal of emergency services : Gov't must immediately address concerns of GRIDCo staff - Minority 

The Minority in Parliament has asked the government to with immediate effect address the concerns of GRIDCo staff which has led to their withdrawal of emergency services.
The Minority wants the government to settle the power sector debt which is affecting the operations of GRIDCo.
The Senior Staff and the Divisional Union of Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has yesterday asked the staff of the organization to withdraw all emergency services to push the government to settle the debt owed the company by ECG, VALCO, PDS and NEDCO.
The union says ECG and NEDCo owe about GHS607 million and GHS177 million respectively while VALCO and PDS owe over US$32 million and GHS94 million respectively.
Addressing the press in Accra, President of the Senior Staff and the Divisional Union of GRIDCo, Raphael Kornor said the company’s staff will embark on a sit-down strike if their concerns are not addressed by December 4, 2019.
“We are going to withdraw all emergency services. We are going to treat all emergency services within normal working hours. In times past GRIDCo staff will be sleeping, they will call you and you will have to wake up. Ladies and Gentlemen we cannot do that again because our efforts are becoming effortless.”
“From Friday 22nd November 2019, staff will treat all emergency work as normal work within the normal working hours. From Friday 29th November 2019, staff are going to march to ECG office and picket in demand for our money. If by the close of work, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 all these things are not paid, we will declare a sit-down strike.”
After seven days, staff will march to the ECG head office and the Ministry of Finance to picket in demand for their money.
Raphael Kornor said: “We would be embarking on the action if these debts are not paid.”
Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, Adam Mutawakilu addressing the media today said the government should with immediate effect resolved all issues confronting GRIDCo.
"The mora of staff is not sound because of frustrations, they will not be able to put up their best to ensure that the lights are on and therefore President Akufp-Addo should not take us to dumsor, we call with an immediate effect he should resolve all the challenges facing GRIDCo extended to ECG and NEDCO...."