11 universities set for battle in 2020 GUSA Games

The Ghana Universities Sports Association (GUSA) games is all set to commence as eleven (11) Universities are set for battle in the 2020 edition of the event.
The 17-day event will be hosted by the University of Ghana is scheduled to commence on Friday, 3rd January to 19th January 2020.
With the opening ceremony scheduled for January 4th, participating Universities are expected to arrive a day earlier before the games begin on 5th January.
READ ALSO: Basketball World Cup: France upset USA to advance to Semis
Following official launch in June 2019, Director of Sports at the University of Ghana Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu assured a world-class hosting of the event.
“We are very happy and looking forward to these games and we are really getting ready towards it because we want to host games that reflect the standard of a world-class university so we look forward so much. I don’t think we have so many challenges or difficulties.
“We are full of hope because we have achieved some successes already. The facilities are being put up, work at the stadium is progressing steadily, the tartan tracks are getting ready the offices are being put up and we have gotten approval for the budget so we are sure that UG will host one of the best GUSA Games in 2020”, Bitugu is quoted at the launch statement.
Football, basketball, volleyball, netball, hockey, badminton, tennis and athletics are among some sporting disciplines to be competed in.
Meanwhile, University of Cape Coast emerged champions in the last edition with an unprecedented 39 gold medals.
Having won the event for a record 4th consecutive times, they are set to face stiffer competition from the University of Ghana who are aiming for a host-and-win.
Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University for Development Studies (UDS), University for Health and Allied Science (UHAS), Ghana Institute of Journalism, GIMPA, and George Grant University of Mines and Technology are among competing institutions.
The list is concluded by the University of Education Winneba, University of Professional Studies and the University of Energy and Natural Resource.
Source: presssportsghana.com