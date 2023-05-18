136 Astro turfs constructed across the country - Sports Minister

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has reiterated the commitment of the government to provide infrastructure for sporting activities in the country.
He said this when the Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA) received sets of Jerseys and other sporting wear from the Bank of Ghana to support women’s football.
Mr Ussif said the government, in partnership with corporate bodies, had provided as many as 136 Astro turfs across the country.
According to him, major renovation works are also ongoing at the various stadia and the third phase of work has been completed at the Accra Sports Stadium. He added that he recently visited the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale and work was expected to begin in that facility as well.
He commended the Ghana Football Association and GHALCA for the roles they continue to play to develop football in the country.
On his part, the President of GFA, Mr Edwin Simeon Okraku, indicated that the jerseys would go a long way to help the clubs enhance the game.
He recounted the days when women’s football was a hidden product until 1999, when the Black Queens made it to their first-ever World Cup, creating the necessary awareness about women’s football.
He called on other organisations to come on board with their support to help develop women’s football in the country.
The Head of Human Resources of the Bank of Ghana, Mrs Gladys Awuku, noted that it was the culture of the Bank to provide support as part of its corporate social responsibility for the development of not only women’s football but also other activities worthy of support.
She said the Bank supported a worthy cause with Ghc300,000 on the request from GHALCA.