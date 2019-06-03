Prime News Ghana

2019 Ghana Football Awards: Mukarama, Partey, Annan vie for Footballer of The Year Award

By Vincent Ashitey
Thomas Teye Partey, Felix Annan and Northern Ladies' Mukarama Abdulai will be contesting for the Footballer of the Year award at the second edition of the 2019 Ghana Football Awards.

The awards, organized by media content production house AE Mediacom, had its inaugural edition last year at the plush Accra Marriott Hotel, with Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Teye Partey crowned Footballer of the Year.
 
Goalkeeper Felix Annan and Mukarama Abdulai bagged three nominations each while the Thomas Partey was also nominated in two categories.
 
A 12-member panel who compiled the list includes Karl Tufuoh (Chairman), Augustine Arhinful (Vice), Rosalind Amoh, John Paintsil, Alex Kotey, Juliet Bawuah, Godfred Akoto Boafo, Henry Asante Twum, Gary Al-Smith, Saddick Adams, Felix Romark and Abukari Damba.
 
The second edition of the Ghana Football Awards was launched in Accra on Friday evening.

The full nominations below: 

Goalkeeper of the Year 
Felix Annan - Asante Kotoko 
Nana Bonsu - Enugu Rangers 
Richard Ofori - Maritzburg United
 
Coach of the Year 
Johnson Smith - Karela United 
Charles Akonnor - Asante Kotoko 
Augustine Adotey - Black Maidens
 
Home-based Footballer of the Year
Felix Annan - Asante Kotoko Abdul 
Fatawu Shafiu- Asante Kotoko 
Mohammed Alhassan- Hearts of Oak
 
Foreign-based Player of the Year
Thomas Partey- Atletico Madrid 
Kwadwo Asamoah- Inter Milan 
Joseph Aidoo - KRC Genk
 
Rising Star of the Year 
Diawisie Taylor - Karela United 
Grace Animah - Black Maidens 
Mukurama Abdulai- Black Maidens
 
Women's Footballer of the Year
Grace Asantewaa - Black Queens
Janet Egyir - Black Queens 
Abdulai Mukurama - Black Maidens
 
Footballer of the Year
Thomas Partey - Atletico Madrid 
Abdulai Mukurama - Black Maidens 
Felix Annan - Asante Kotoko
 
