2019 Ghana Football Awards: Mukarama, Partey, Annan vie for Footballer of The Year Award

Thomas Teye Partey, Felix Annan and Northern Ladies' Mukarama Abdulai will be contesting for the Footballer of the Year award at the second edition of the 2019 Ghana Football Awards.
The awards, organized by media content production house AE Mediacom, had its inaugural edition last year at the plush Accra Marriott Hotel, with Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Teye Partey crowned Footballer of the Year.
Goalkeeper Felix Annan and Mukarama Abdulai bagged three nominations each while the Thomas Partey was also nominated in two categories.
A 12-member panel who compiled the list includes Karl Tufuoh (Chairman), Augustine Arhinful (Vice), Rosalind Amoh, John Paintsil, Alex Kotey, Juliet Bawuah, Godfred Akoto Boafo, Henry Asante Twum, Gary Al-Smith, Saddick Adams, Felix Romark and Abukari Damba.
The second edition of the Ghana Football Awards was launched in Accra on Friday evening.
The full nominations below:
Goalkeeper of the Year
Felix Annan - Asante Kotoko
Nana Bonsu - Enugu Rangers
Richard Ofori - Maritzburg United
Coach of the Year
Johnson Smith - Karela United
Charles Akonnor - Asante Kotoko
Augustine Adotey - Black Maidens
Home-based Footballer of the Year
Felix Annan - Asante Kotoko Abdul
Fatawu Shafiu- Asante Kotoko
Mohammed Alhassan- Hearts of Oak
Foreign-based Player of the Year
Thomas Partey- Atletico Madrid
Kwadwo Asamoah- Inter Milan
Joseph Aidoo - KRC Genk
Rising Star of the Year
Diawisie Taylor - Karela United
Grace Animah - Black Maidens
Mukurama Abdulai- Black Maidens
Women's Footballer of the Year
Grace Asantewaa - Black Queens
Janet Egyir - Black Queens
Abdulai Mukurama - Black Maidens
Footballer of the Year
Thomas Partey - Atletico Madrid
Abdulai Mukurama - Black Maidens
Felix Annan - Asante Kotoko
READ ALSO: