2023 African Games to be held in March 2024

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 2023 African Games has announced that the multi-sport event has been rescheduled for March 8-23, 2024.
The competition was initially scheduled for August this year, but had to be postponed due to an impasse between stakeholders.
Once differences between the African Union and the Association of African Sporting Confederations (AASC) were settled last week, the decision to reschedule the tournament was decided.
READ ALSO: 2023 Africa Games to be staged in Ghana postponed
Coordinator of the African Union Sports Council Dr. Decius Chipande acknowledged Ghana’s commitment to ensuring games are held successfully.
“I would like to thank The Local Organising Committee led by Dr. Ofosu Asare and his entire team, the Ministry of Youth and Sports led by Honourable minister Mustapha Ussif and the president of the republic for the great Hospitality that we’ve been accorded here in Ghana and the great investment that Ghana have put into hosting a successful 2023 African games.”
Dr. Kweku Ofosu-Asare, Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee of the 13th African Games speaking at the event said this was an opportunity for Africa to reunite again to promote peace through sports.
He noted that the union had also accepted 13 disciplines that would be competed in the African Games next year as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
The disciplines are Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Cycling, Gymnastics, Judo, Swimming, Tennis, Table Tennis, Triathlon, Volleyball, and Wrestling.
Over 53 countries are expected to participate in the 13th African Games with 25 Sporting disciplines set to be competed in.