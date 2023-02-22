2023 Africa Games to be staged in Ghana postponed

The 13th edition of the African games slated for 4th to 19th August this year has been postponed to 2024, the Local Organizing Committee announced on Tuesday.
The postponement comes after an agreement reached between the competition's major stakeholders.
Ghana began preparations for the competition, including the unveiling of the mascot, logo, and website for the challenge in December 2021, after winning the bid to host the rest of Africa in 2018.
However, a number of factors, including disputes between key parties such as the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOCA) and the Association of African Sport Confederations (AASC), cast doubt on the proposed event’s viability.
All issues have been resolved following a meeting held in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, between The African Union (AU), ANOCA and AASC but in order to give the host country, Ghana, more time to finalize preparations, the games will now take place in 2024, with the exact date yet to be announced.