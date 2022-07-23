25 Goalkeeping Coaches to report for FIFA Goalkeeper’s course

Twenty-five (25) nationwide staff Goalkeeping coaches and Goalkeepers trainers are to report because the GFA Technical Centre to start a FIFA specialised goalkeeping on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
The FIFA course will finish on Friday, July 29, 2022
The Coaches have been chosen among the many varied National groups, chosen Premiere leagues golf equipment, DOL and girls soccer.
It is anticipated with the brand new expertise set the goalkeepers trainers may even prepare extra goalkeepers within the nation.
This course varieties a part of the GFA’s plan to enhance the goalkeeping division of the sport in Ghana.
FIFA Instructor Mr Alejandro (*25*) will lead the course periods with help from Prof. Joseph Kwame Mintah, Director of Coaching Education and Maxwell Ceasar Kemeh, the Administrative Manager and different Course Coordinators.
The following coaches are to report on the Ghanaman Soccer Center on Sunday, July 24 at 4pm.
Below are the Goalkeepers coaches:
LIST OF SELECTED GOALKEEPERS COACHES FOR FIFA COURSE
|NO
|NAME
|CLUB
|1
|ALI JARA
|GHANA AMPUTEE TEAM
|2
|FENNY RAYMOND
|BLACK QUEENS
|3
|NAJAHU ISSA
|BLACK GALAXIES
|4
|ADDO AGYEBEN CUDJOE
|BLACK METEORS
|5
|ASARE JERRY
|BLACK SATELITES
|6
|OWU GEORGE
|BALCK STARLETS
|7
|SULEMANA MAMUNATU
|BLACK MAIDENS
|8
|AMOAKO ISAAC
|BLACK COMETS
|9
|NANNOR JAMES
|BLACK DAMSELS
|10
|KINGSTON RICHARD
|BLACKSTARS
|11
|DAMBA ABUBAKARI
|GFA COACH INSTRUCTOR
|12
|FATAWU DAUDA
|EX-GOALKEEPER, BLACK STARS
|13
|BAAH JOSEPH
|ASANTE KOTOKO
|14
|AMPONSAH KENNEDY
|ACCRA HEARTS OAK
|15
|ALHASSAN SHAIBU OSEI
|DREAMS FC
|16
|OWU BEN
|MEDEAMA SC
|17
|ABDALLAH SUMAILA
|NANIE FC
|18
|OFORI ANSAH
|ADUANA FC
|19
|ADJEI SAMMY
|KENPONG ACADEMY
|20
|OSEI BOATENG
|ACCRA LIONS
|21
|KOMMEH ERNEST
|SAMARTEX FC
|22
|OKOE ABUBAKARI
|WAFA
|23
|ARYEE NII
|HASAACAS LADIES
|24
|HACKMAN VIVIAN
|PRISON LADIES
|25
|MANU FRANK
|POLICE LADIES