Prime News Ghana

25 Goalkeeping Coaches to report for FIFA Goalkeeper’s course

By Vincent Ashitey
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Twenty-five (25) nationwide staff Goalkeeping coaches and Goalkeepers trainers are to report because the GFA Technical Centre to start a FIFA specialised goalkeeping on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

The FIFA course will finish on Friday, July 29, 2022

The Coaches have been chosen among the many varied National groups, chosen Premiere leagues golf equipment, DOL and girls soccer.

It is anticipated with the brand new expertise set the goalkeepers trainers may even prepare extra goalkeepers within the nation.

This course varieties a part of the GFA’s plan to enhance the goalkeeping division of the sport in Ghana.

FIFA Instructor Mr Alejandro (*25*) will lead the course periods with help from Prof. Joseph Kwame Mintah, Director of Coaching Education and Maxwell Ceasar Kemeh, the Administrative Manager and different Course Coordinators.

The following coaches are to report on the Ghanaman Soccer Center on Sunday, July 24 at 4pm.

Below are the Goalkeepers coaches:

LIST OF SELECTED GOALKEEPERS COACHES FOR FIFA COURSE

NO NAME CLUB
1 ALI JARA GHANA AMPUTEE TEAM
2 FENNY RAYMOND BLACK QUEENS
3 NAJAHU ISSA BLACK GALAXIES
4 ADDO AGYEBEN CUDJOE BLACK METEORS
5 ASARE JERRY BLACK SATELITES
6 OWU GEORGE BALCK STARLETS
7 SULEMANA MAMUNATU BLACK MAIDENS
8 AMOAKO ISAAC BLACK COMETS
9 NANNOR JAMES BLACK DAMSELS
10 KINGSTON RICHARD BLACKSTARS
11 DAMBA ABUBAKARI GFA COACH INSTRUCTOR
12 FATAWU DAUDA EX-GOALKEEPER, BLACK STARS
13 BAAH JOSEPH ASANTE KOTOKO
14 AMPONSAH KENNEDY ACCRA HEARTS OAK
15 ALHASSAN SHAIBU OSEI DREAMS FC
16 OWU BEN MEDEAMA SC
17 ABDALLAH SUMAILA NANIE FC
18 OFORI ANSAH ADUANA FC
19 ADJEI SAMMY KENPONG ACADEMY
20 OSEI BOATENG ACCRA LIONS
21 KOMMEH ERNEST SAMARTEX FC
22 OKOE ABUBAKARI WAFA
23 ARYEE NII HASAACAS LADIES
24 HACKMAN VIVIAN PRISON LADIES
25 MANU FRANK POLICE LADIES