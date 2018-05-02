A continent that is low in development, associated with poverty, disease and hunger is the picture we othen think off when we here the name Africa.
But the scripts are changing gradually as we are blessed to possess some of the wealthiest sportsmen especially footballers in our part of the world.
Over the years, football has been one area where several people have used in changing and shaping lives of their families and countries.
Talk of rich footballers in the world and names like Ronaldo, Messi come to mind.
But with globalization and interconnectedness, our players are able to cross borders and make huge cash which put them in the brackets of wealthy footballers.
Most of these players ply their trade in Europe's best League, the English Premier League, the Spanish La Liga among others.
Below are 7 of the richest football players in Africa
1. Samuel Eto'o
The Cameroonian is undoubtedly a very decorated player having featured for Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea.
Eto'o is worth $202 million. The Cameroonian never leaves a high luxurious life but his adventure in Europe makes him very worthy.
When he joined Anzhi Makhachkala in the Russian League, he was the highest paid player in the world earning $26 Million a year.
Eto'o during his hay-days had contracts with Samsung and Adidas which went a long way to add to his riches.
Eto'o 37, now plays for Turkish club Konyaspor.
2. Didier Drogba
The Pride of Ivory Coast, Drogba is no stranger to earning big as his move from French side Marseille to Chelsea in 2014 put him on a 170,000 pounds a week as at when he left in 2012.
He has won the African Player of the Year on two occasions. Drogba's net worth in $90 million.
He has had many contracts with sports giants Adidas. Also, his move to Chinese league saw him earn $ 325,000 before he was signed to Galatarasay on a deal that sees him make $ 5.2 million a year.
Drogba is now playing for American club Phoenix Rising.
3. Yaya Toure
One of the best midfielders African Football has ever seen. Four-time winner of the African Footballer of the Year award.
Yaya was exceptional in his prime. Having played in the famous Barcelona team that won two Champions League trophies, the player made a move to Manchester City where he became the club's highest paid player.
Yaya earned a staggering £200,000 a week and top the Premier League highest paid player chat for a period before Rooney took over.
Toure is currently worth $70million and is still with Manchester City.
4. Emmanuel Adebayor
Togolese striker Emmanuel Adebayor is worth $45 Million.
Whilst at Manchester City the striker earned a reported $268,000 a week.
He is one footballer who flaunts his luxury of riches with as he shows off his cars and houses on a daily basis.
He is widely known for his charitable nature, Adebayor has played for Arsenal, Man City, Tottenham, Real Madrid among other clubs and is currently with Turkish club İstanbul Başakşehir.
5. Michael Essien
A household name in Ghana Football, the former Chelsea star lives a modest lifestyle.
Essien held the record as Africa’s most expensive footballer in history when he was signed for Chelsea back in 2005 from Lyon.
Essien's net worth is estimated at $35 million. He became the highest paid footballer in Indonesia when he joined Persib Bandung.
6. Asamoah Gyan
In 2017, the Black Stars captain was the highest paid African Footballer and the eight highest paid player in the World.
Gyan's transfer to Shanghai SIPG saw him earn $350,000 a week.
He is a businessman aside football, he is into real estate, transport, music and recently acquired a license to operate an airline.
7. John Obi Mikel
Nigerian captain Mikel has a net worth of $25m. Haven't spent 11 seasons at Chelsea, Obi is highly respected in Nigeria.
He was at the centre of controversy between Man United and Chelsea but joined the latter.
He also makes a fortune currently as a midfielder in the Chinese League for Club Tianjin TEDA.