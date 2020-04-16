Aduana Stars capture highly rated defender Derek Boateng

Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars have completed the signing of defender Derek Afeson Boateng to boost their defensive department as they await for the resumption of the 2019/20 GPL campaign.
The defending champions who are keen on retaining the Ghana Premier League title has augmented their squad with the signing of highly rated youngster after passing his medical.
Boateng, 20, who joined the Dormaa based side from Division 2 side Tamale Liberty before the transfer window got shut on Monday, April 13 is a player from GoalKick Agency.
The young enterprising centre back has penned a 3-year-deal with the league leaders.
His addition is a welcome boost to coach Paa Kwasi Fabin charges as they aim to clinch their third Ghana Premier League title.
Aduana Stars sit top of the suspended Ghana Premier League with table with 28 points after 15 matches.