Aduana Stars defender Farouk Adams who allegedly killed police officer to be arraigned before court today

Aduana Stars defender, Farouk Adams is set to be arraigned in court today, March 3 after news broke he knocked down a police man and absconded.
This was made known to the public by the Divisional Commander of Dormaa Ahenkro police, C/Supt. Anthony Appiah in an interviw.
According to him, the incident occurred between Wamfie and Asuotiano on Monday evening, March 1.
“We had an incident, a police man who was on duty was sent to town while he was driving in a motorbike and an unknown vehicle knocked him down and absconded he told 3Sports.