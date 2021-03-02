GFA announce date for second round of Premier League

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a release has announced when the second round of the Ghana Premier League will commence.
According to the country's football governing body, the second round would commence on the weekend of Friday 19 to Sunday, March 21, 2021 after the first round ends this week.
A statement read: "We would also like to inform all Premier League clubs that the second window registration would close on the midnight of March 18, 2021 and the second round would commence on the weekend of Friday 19 to Sunday, March 21, 2021."
Meanwhile, the GFA further announced that Asante Kotoko’s match day 16 outstanding Premier League game against Bechem United will be played on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the Accra Sports stadium.
READ ALSO: Johnson Smith reveals why Naby Keita did not take penalty against Hearts of Oak
The game which was originally scheduled for Thursday, February 25, was postponed after a heavy downpour left areas of the pitch in an unplayable condition.
Also, the match day 15 tie between King Faisal and Asante Kotoko will be played on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Ohene Ameyaw park at Techiman.
Below is the schedule for Match day 17.
A statement read: We would also like to inform all Premier League clubs that the second window registration would close on the midnight of March 18, 2021 and the second round would commence on the weekend of Friday 19 to Sunday, March 21, 2021.