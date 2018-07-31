Aduana Stars return to Ghana after CAF CC defeat to AS Vita

Aduana Stars have returned to Ghana from Congo after their 2-0 defeat to AS Vita Cub in Kinshasa in the CAF Confederations Cup.
Aduana Stars travelled to Congo over the weekend for the second leg encounter against Congolese giants AS Vita Club in Kinshasa.
The Ogya boys were comfortably beaten 2-0, courtesy a brace from AS Vita forward Jean-Marc Makusu.
Aduana Stars won 2-1 against AS Vita Club in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup.
Raja Casablanca top group A with 8 points. AS Vita Club occupy the second position with 7points followed by Aduana Stars and ASEC Mimosas with 4points and 3points respectively.
Aduana Stars next fixture will be against ASEC Mimosas in Dorma on 19, August 2018 in the CAF Confederations cup.