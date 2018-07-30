AS Vita Club defeated Aduana Stars by luck- Kenichi Yatsuhashi

Aduana Stars head coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi has blamed luck for his side's defeat to Congolese giants AS Vita in the CAF Confederations Cup game in Kinshasa, Congo.
Aduana Stars were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Congolese giants AS Vita in the game Confederations in Kinshasa, Congo.
Kenichi Yatsuhashi was confident that his side will take all three point prior to the match.
“I promise that we will bring the three points back to Ghana," Kenichi assured.
"We have done everything possible, including change of captaincy, to bring the three points back.
However, with regards to the defeat by the Congolese side, the Japanese after the match lauded the performance of his boys and blamed luck for the Dorma-based side defeat on his twitter page.
Very very good match by both sides. Luck was on their side this time. Proud of our players made outstanding efforts. Excellent goalkeeping from Joseph Addo.— Kenichi Yatsuhashi (@keni_yats_coach) July 29, 2018
Aduana Stars won 2-1 against AS Vita Club fortnight ago in Dorma which marked their first win in the CAF Confederations Cup.
With other results in the group, Raja Casablanca thumped ASEC Mimosas 4-0 to top group A with 8 points.
AS Vita Club occupy the second position with 7points followed by Aduana Stars and ASEC Mimosas with 4points and 3points respectively.