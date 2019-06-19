AFCON 2019: Ghana’s Group opponents Benin beat Mauritania in friendly

Ghana’s Group opponents Benin walloped Mauritania 3-1 in their final pre-AFCON a friendly on Tuesday in Marrakech, Morocco ahead of AFCON 2019.
Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounié scored a fantastic hat-trick as the Les Écureuils ended their build-up on a high.
Steve Mounié opened the scoring for the Squirrels on the 38th minute after connecting well to a brilliantly taken free-kick by Soukou. Two minutes after the break, Mauritania drew level through El Hacen El Id after they were awarded a penalty.
Red-hot Mounié restored the lead for his side in the 62nd and went on to complete his hat-trick with a fine goal to complement a well-worked team move.
Having wrapped up their friendly matches, the team is now expected to arrive in Egypt on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in anticipation of the start of the continental showdown.
Michel Dussuyer’s side will now enplane to Egypt to continue their preparation ahead of their opening game against Ghana on June 25 at the Ismailia Stadium.
READ ALSO:
AFCON 2019: Kameni, Mputu and Mikel; “The Survivors” from Egypt 2006