AFCON 2019: Mahrez scores in Algeria win over Kenya

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez scored as Algeria moved level with Senegal at the top of Africa Cup of Nations Group C with a win over Kenya.
Baghdad Bounedjah converted from the penalty spot after 34 minutes in Cairo following a clear foul on Youcef Atal. Mahrez then doubled the advantage with a deflected shot from Ismael Bennacer's cut-back two minutes before half-time.
Algeria join Senegal on three points, after Aliou Cisse's side defeated Tanzania 2-0 earlier on Sunday. Algeria, attempting to win the tournament for the first time since 1990, were worthy winners against a Kenya side making their first Africa Cup of Nations appearance since 2004.
Baghdad Bounedjah twice went close as an assured Algeria dominated the opening exchanges and Youcef Belaili shot straight at Kenya goalkeeper Patrick Matasi when played through on goal by Sofiane Feghouli.
They broke Kenya's resistance as Dennis Odhiambo carelessly brought down Atal, before Mahrez added the second. Kenya, led by Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama, produced an improved second-half display but failed to land a shot on target as Aissa Mandi recovered to block Michael Olunga's effort late on.
Source: bbc