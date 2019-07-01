AFCON 2019: Mane stars as Senegal humble Kenya, Algeria thump Tanzania

Sadio Mane made up for his first half penalty miss by scoring a brace in Senegal's 3-0 win over Kenya at the 30 June Stadium.
The Terenga Lions went ahead when Ismaila Sarr unleashed a first-time shot into the roof of the net following goalkeeper Patrick Musotsi Matasi failure to deal with a cross.
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane then added the second after out muscling his marker and coolly slotting the ball home. He once again stood up to take a second penalty awarded to them but this around made no mistake from the spot as he put the ball past the outstretched arm of the goalkeeper.
Algeria on the other hand made light meal of minnows Tanzania with an emphatic 3-0 win at the Al Salam Stadium.
Adam Ounas brace and Islam Slimani goal ensured the Desert Foxes topped Group C with 9 points while the Terenaga Lions followed with 6.
Kenya with 3 points will be hoping other results to go in their favour to enable them qualify as one of the third-best placed teams.
