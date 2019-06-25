AFCON 2019: 'No lights out on Black Stars match days' - PDS announces

Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Limited who are the electricity service provider have announced that they have rescheduled all planned maintenance works to ensure that Ghanaians are able to watch all the matches of the Black Stars at AFCON 2019.
PDS who released a public notice on Tuesday, July 25, 2010, said they have decided to reschedule all planned maintenance works on days when the Black Stars play.
It explained that this is in order not to interrupt power supply to enable full support for the senior national team.
However, PDS stressed that critical maintenance works will be completed on Black Stars matchdays within the shortest time.
The Black Stars will take on Benin tonight as they begin their AFCON 2019 campaign.
The Black Stars will also play Cameroon on June 29 in their second match in Ismailia before facing Guinea-Bissau in their final group match on July 2 at the Suez Stadium in Suez.
READ ALSO:
- AFCON 2019: Kwesi Appiah names starting X1 to face Benin
- AFCON 2019: Prez. Akufo-Addo lands in Egypt to watch Ghana-Benin clash