AFCON 2019 : Sulley Muntari 'begs' to be included in Black Stars squad

Dr Kofi Amoah who is the chairman of the GFA Normalisation Committee has revealed that Ghana international Sulley Muntari has asked to be included in Black Stars squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
Head Coach Kwesi Appiah is set to name his squad soon and Dr Amoah says Muntari is said to be ready to accept a call-up and wouldn’t mind playing a bit-part role in Egypt.
“I had a call from Sulley Muntari and the way he was talking with passion I couldn't believe it,” Amoah said on Metro TV.
“He said if coach Kwesi Appiah will only play him for 15 minutes, he will be grateful and accept it.”
“This is a player who was clubless but now playing regularly but I think the final decision is in the hands of the coach,” he added.
The 34-year-old has made just two appearances since joining Spanish second-tier side Albacete on loan in January.
Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng were sacked from Black Stars camp during the 2014 World Cup but issued an apology after.
He has been capped 84 times by Ghana and scored 20 goals.
Ghana will play in Group F of the Afcon alongside Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.
