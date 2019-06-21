AFCON 2019: Trezeguet strike seals win for Egypt in opener

Mahmoud Trezeguet first half strike lit up the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opening match as hosts Egypt won against Zimbabwe at the Cairo International Stadium.
The Kasimpasa attacker made history by becoming the first player to score in the 32nd edition of the AFCON 2019 with his 41st minute solo effort sending the Pharaohs top of Group A.
Egypt started the game stronger of the two sides and they nearly broke the deadlock in the 2nd minute when Marwan Mohsen header was saved by goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda. He was called into action again when he dealt with well worked move by the Egyptians.
Zimbabwe nearly had the opener when Khama Billiat latched unto a weighted pass but goalkeeper El-Shennawi salvage the situation.
The second department despite been caged and both sides throwing caution to the wig failed to produce any goals as Cameroonian referee Alioum Alioum brought proceedings to an end at the Cairo International Stadium.
Egypt will next play Congo DR while Uganda take on Zimbabew in matchday 2.
