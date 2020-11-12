AFCON 2021Q: Ghana to wear black armband in honour of late JJ Rawlings

The Black Stars of Ghana will hear a black armband and observe a minute silence in honour of late President Rawlings ahead of their game against Sudan.
This follows a request granted by the CAF for Ghana to honour their former president, Rawlings.
A statement from GFA said: The Confederation of African Football (CAF), has granted Ghana’s request to wear a black armband and observe a minute silence in Thursday’s game against Sudan.
This is in honour of Ghana’s 1st President of the 4th Republic, His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings who passed on Thursday morning, at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.
The Black Stars will at 4:00 pm play against Sudan in a matchday three 2021 AFCON qualifier at the Cape Coast stadium.
Asante Kotoko's right-back Christopher Nettey has been named in the starting line up of Ghana for this afternoon’s game against Sudan.
The Attram de Visser academy product will debut for Ghana on Thursday afternoon having impressed in training following his late inclusion.
Coach C.K Akonnor has also named Strasbourg Centre back Alexander Djiku in the starting eleven. Djiku will partner John Boye in central defense while Abdul Baba Rahman operate at left-back.
In midfield, Afriyie Acquah will play alongside Emmanuel Lomotey.
Brentford FC winger Tariqe Fosu and Samuel Owusu will play on the wings.
Captain Andre Ayew has been deployed in the hole behind top marksman Jordan Ayew.
Full Team: Richard Ofori, Christopher Nettey, Baba Abdul Rahman, Alexander Djiku, John Boye, Afriyie Acquah, Emmanuel Lomotey, Tariqe Fosu, Samuel Owusu, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew
Substitutes: Razak Abalora, Ati Lawrence, Joseph Attamah, Caleb Ekuban, John Antwi, Nicholas Opoku, Joseph Aidoo, Clifford Aboagye, Kwadwo Amoako