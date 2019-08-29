African Games: Ghana wins Gold in 4 x 100m relay, picks bronze in boxing

Ghana won gold in the men's 4×100 meters relay at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat, on Wednesday evening.
A quartet of Sean Sarfo-Antwi, Martin Owusu-Antwi, Benjamin Kwaku Azameti and swift finisher Paul Jospeh Amoah was all Ghana needed to make 38.80 to pick the much sought after gold medal.
Sarfo-Antwi started for Ghana and shuffled between Owusu Antwi and Azameti before Amoah made a clean finish of the race to the delight of all at the stadium.
READ ALSO: African Games: Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah wins Ghana's first gold medal
Ghana, has thus made her second gold medal in the competition after Rose Yeboah picked gold in High Jump.
Nigeria made 38.59 to pick the silver medal whilst South Africa placed third for the bronze medal with 38.80.
In the women’s event, Team Ghana finished in a disappointing 8th place.
The quartet of Gemma Acheampong, Hor Halutie, Flings Owusu-Agyapong, and Persis William-Mensah were the slowest in the pack, finishing with a time of 47.24 seconds.
Nigeria won gold, clocking 44.16 seconds, with South Africa (44.61) and Kenya (45.44) coming in second and third respectively.
Earlier on Wednesday, Grace Obour won the bronze medal after finishing third in the women's 400m race with a time of 51.86 seconds while Shakul Samed lost 1-4 to Pita Kabeji Peter of Congo in the men's light heavyweight 81 kg category in boxing to grab a bronze medal.
Team Ghana have moved up to 12th on the medal table with 11 medals – two gold, one silver, and seven bronze after 10 days of the games.
READ ALSO: African Games: Grace Obour grabs bronze medal in 400m race