African Games: Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah wins Ghana's first gold medal

Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah has won Ghana her first gold medal in the Women's High Jump at the ongoing African Games in Rabat, Morocco.
The locally-based athlete jumped a height of 1.84 meters 0.03 ahead of his competitors to ink her name in the history books of this year's competition as she hoisted the flag of Ghana high in Morocco.
She was followed by Siba Rhizlane of Morocco who made a jump of 1.81, with Dibow Ariyat Ubang of Ethiopia who made 1.81 as well.
Her compatriot Abigail Kwarteng 22, made a jump of 1.75 to place eighth.
Her triumph pushes Ghana’s medal haul to five – four bronze and a gold medal after nine days of competition,
Yeboah now ranks 4th in the all time Ghana high jump records behind record holder Abigail Kwarteng (1.87m), Margaret Simpson (1.85m) and Ruky Yeboah (1.85m).
Ntumy,17, wins bronze in weightlifting
Winnifred Ntumi won 3 bronze medals in the women's Weightlifting 45kg at the Ennahda Hall, Sale over the weekend to put Ghana on the medals table.
Ntumy, picked the bronze medals in both Clean and Jerk and Snatch as well as the overall bronze medalist in the women 45kg division, with a total score 126.
The 17-year-old West Africa Senior High School (WASS) graduate, goes into the records, as the first Ghanaian to win medal at the continental competition.
Ntumy, competed in the 45 kg category weighing 44.90kg and surpassed her Clean and Jerk of 67 kg at the African Championships, with a lift of 69 kg today at a much lighter body weight and made all six lifts successfully.
READ ALSO: