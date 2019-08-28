African Games: Grace Obour grabs bronze medal in 400m race

Ghanaian athlete Grace Obour has won a bronze medal after clocking 51.86s in the 400m women final in the ongoing Africa games in Rabat, Morocco.
The 18-year-old who made it to the finals with a time of 52.14 in Heat 2 made a better time on Wednesday night but she still came behind Galefele Moroko from Botswana and Nigeria’s Favor Ofili who came first and second respectively.
Her victory takes Ghana's medals to 6 with 5 bronze and a gold.
After 10 days of the competition, Winnifred Ntumi was the first to hoist the flag of Ghana high when she bagged 3 bronze medals in the women's Weightlifting 45kg at the Ennahda Hall over the weekend to put Ghana on the medals table.
Ntumi, picked the bronze medals in both Clean and Jerk and Snatch as well as the overall bronze medalist in the women 45kg division, with a total score 126.
Weightlifter David Akwei also followed Ntumi by securing a second bronze medal for Ghana in the 81kg category before Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah on Tuesday won for Ghana her first gold medal in the Women's High Jump at the ongoing African Games.
The athlete jumped a height of 1.84 meters 0.03 ahead of his competitors to ink her name in the history books of this year's competition as she raised the flag of Ghana high in Morocco.
Yeboah now ranks 4th in the all-time Ghana high jump records behind record-holder Abigail Kwarteng (1.87m), Margaret Simpson (1.85m) and Ruky Yeboah (1.85m).