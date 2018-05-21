African U-20 Championships:Black Satellites beat Algeria 2-0

The Ghana U-20 Male Team, the Black Satellites, beat the Algerian counterpart, 2-0, at the Cape Coast Stadium to progress to the third round of qualifiers for the 2019 African U-20 Championships to be hosted in Niger.
The Satellites drew 0-0 with Algeria in the first leg in Algiers and needed a victory to progress to the next stage of the qualifiers.
The Satellites were fired up for the game and took control from the first minute until they made a breakthrough in the 36th minutes.
Mohammed Kudus ran with the ball and managed to fire home left-footed shot past the Algerian goalie.
The team increased the tally in the second half through Sadiq Ibrahim’s good run and finish. He dribbled past his marker and steered home his shot into the far corner of the net. Ghana has therefore progress to the final stage of the qualifiers on a 2-0 aggregate.
Read also:Black Satellites to wear Ghana's New Jersey in AYC qualifier
They will face either Gambia or Benin in the final round of qualifiers and a success over either team will send Ghana to the main competition in Niger next year.