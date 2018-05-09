Black Satellites to wear Ghana's New Jersey in AYC qualifier

By Mutala Yakubu
The Black Staellites will wear Ghana's new jersey
Ghana's U20 male team the Black Satellites will wear Ghana's new national team Jersey when they come up against Algeria.

The Black Satellites will play Algeria in an African Youth Championship qualifier on Friday, May 11, 2018.

The National U-20 national team will leave Accra on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, ahead of the first leg tie against their Algerian counterparts which will be played at the Stade du Julliet in Algiers.

The U20 team will then host the return leg tie between May 18-20 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Winner of the two-legged tie will face either Gambia or Benin in the third round of the qualifiers for a place in the 2019 African Youth Championship to be staged in Niger next year.



LIST OF BLACK SATELLITES PLAYERS TO ALGERIA


    HAMIDU ABDUL FATAWU              -                               VISION FC
    UMAR BASIT ABDUL RAMAN        -                                NEW EDUBIASE
    MOHAMMED KUDUS                        -                            RIGHT TO DREAM
    MENSAH GIDEON                              -                          RIGHT TO DREAM
    SADIQ IBRAHAM                               -                          RIGHT TO DREAM
    MAXWELL ARTHUR                         -                             DREAMS FC
    ADJETEY DANIEL ADRAIN             -                               AMIDAUS FC
    BABAWO SALIW                                      -                    DYNAMO BREST FC
    NURUDEEN ABDUL MANAF              -                              KAS EUPEN
    ARTHUR JUDE EKOW                    -                                LIBERTY PROF
    IBRAHIM DANLAD                         -                               KOTOKO SC
    KUMAH EMMANUEL -                                                     TUDU MIGHTY JETS
    RICHARD DANSO -                                                        WAFA SC
    KONDA ISSAHAKU -                                                       WA ALL STARS FC
    SULLEY IBRAHIM -                                                         RISING STAR
    DAYEGBE PROSPER AHIABU -                                         WAFA SC
    HUDU ABDUL HALIK -                                                    HAMMARBY FC
    TANKO IBRAHIM -                                                         RED STAR BELGRADE

