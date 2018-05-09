Black Satellites to wear Ghana's New Jersey in AYC qualifier

Ghana's U20 male team the Black Satellites will wear Ghana's new national team Jersey when they come up against Algeria.
The Black Satellites will play Algeria in an African Youth Championship qualifier on Friday, May 11, 2018.
The National U-20 national team will leave Accra on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, ahead of the first leg tie against their Algerian counterparts which will be played at the Stade du Julliet in Algiers.
The U20 team will then host the return leg tie between May 18-20 at the Cape Coast Stadium.
Winner of the two-legged tie will face either Gambia or Benin in the third round of the qualifiers for a place in the 2019 African Youth Championship to be staged in Niger next year.
LIST OF BLACK SATELLITES PLAYERS TO ALGERIA
HAMIDU ABDUL FATAWU - VISION FC
UMAR BASIT ABDUL RAMAN - NEW EDUBIASE
MOHAMMED KUDUS - RIGHT TO DREAM
MENSAH GIDEON - RIGHT TO DREAM
SADIQ IBRAHAM - RIGHT TO DREAM
MAXWELL ARTHUR - DREAMS FC
ADJETEY DANIEL ADRAIN - AMIDAUS FC
BABAWO SALIW - DYNAMO BREST FC
NURUDEEN ABDUL MANAF - KAS EUPEN
ARTHUR JUDE EKOW - LIBERTY PROF
IBRAHIM DANLAD - KOTOKO SC
KUMAH EMMANUEL - TUDU MIGHTY JETS
RICHARD DANSO - WAFA SC
KONDA ISSAHAKU - WA ALL STARS FC
SULLEY IBRAHIM - RISING STAR
DAYEGBE PROSPER AHIABU - WAFA SC
HUDU ABDUL HALIK - HAMMARBY FC
TANKO IBRAHIM - RED STAR BELGRADE