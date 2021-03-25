Akufo-Addo, Otumfuo to grace Asamoah Gyan's 'official' book launch

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is expected to officially launch his book in the coming days.
The book which chronicles the life story and football journey of the former Ghana captain from his childhood days to his illustrious football career and his life as an entrepreneur is expected to be graced by big personalities in and outside the country.
Speaking at the media launch held in Accra on Wednesday, Asamoah Gyan indicated that the book goes beyond him as a person and that is expected to serve as a source of encouragement to the youth and coming generations.
The Book is expected to be officially launched in Accra and Kumasi with President Akufo-Addo and the President of Liberia, George Oppon Weah at the maiden event.
The event in Kumasi is expected to be graced with the presence of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and some former teammates of Asamoah Gyan from across the world.
The Book will also be launched in Dubai and in the United Kingdom.
Proceeds from the launch of the book will be donated to the Asamoah Gyan foundation.
Asamoah Gyan is the all-time leading goalscorer of the Ghana national team, with 51 goals.
He represented Ghana at 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups. With 6 goals, he is the top African goalscorer in the history of the World Cup.
Asamoah Gyan has also represented Ghana at the 2004 Summer Olympics and in six Africa Cup of Nations in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017, helping them finish in third place in 2008 and runner-up in 2010 and 2015.