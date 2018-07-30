Aleksandar Mitrovic joins Fulham from Newcastle on five-year deal

Fulham have signed Aleksandar Mitrovic from Newcastle with the Serbian striker signing a five-year deal at Craven Cottage.
Sky sources understand the newly-promoted Premier League side have paid an initial £22m to sign Mitrovic, with the fee potentially rising to £27m when performance-related add-ons are taken into account.
The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, scoring 12 goals to help the south-west London side to promotion via the play-offs.
After sealing his move, Mitrovic said: "I'm very happy and proud to finally be here and officially become a Fulham player. I'm happy to the moon and back.
"I have love for the fans. They're amazing fans and I have a really good connection with them.
"This is a big club and last year we made history, we did big things, and I want to continue this. We want to keep making big things, and with all the fans behind us I think we can go far."
