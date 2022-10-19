Alidu Seidu signs new Clermont Foot contract extension

Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu has extended his contract with French Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot until the summer of 2027.
Seidu has enjoyed a good start to the season featuring in all eleven Ligue 1 games in the ongoing campaign.
Speaking after inking an additional two-year with the French Ligue 1 side, Alidu Seidu thanked the club for the reposed placed in him.
“I am very happy to have extended for 2 additional years at Clermont Foot 63. My objective is to maintain this good dynamic with the team and to keep our place in Ligue 1 Uber Eats. I thank all the supporters as well as the coach, the staff and the whole club for their trust. Go Clemont!," said the Ghanaian defender.
Seidu joined the French outfit in the summer of 2020 from JMG Abidjan.