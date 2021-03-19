All you need to know as Champions League quarter-finals draw comes off today

The quarter-finals draw for the UEFA Champions League will be held today.
The draws take place inside the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.
The draw for the Champions League quarter-final will start at 11am on Friday, March 19, with the draw for the semi-final immediately following.
As with the draws for the last-16, country protection is no longer a factor, while there won't be any seeded sides once more.
Following the conclusion of Wednesday's fixtures, we now know exactly who will be in the impending draws.
Liverpool, despite their domestic troubles, made light work of Bundesliga contenders RB Leipzig, with back-to-back 2-0 wins securing a 4-0 aggregate victory.
In addition, both Chelsea and Manchester City secured their spots in the last eight this week, with respective wins over Atletico Madrid and Borussia Monchengladbach.
Elsewhere, Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain progressed to the last-eight with a 1-1 home draw with Barcelona, which followed their stunning 4-1 win at the Nou Camp.
Erling Haaland starred as Borussia Dortmund saw off a spirited Sevilla, while Porto claimed an historic win over Juventus to prevail.
Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also made it safely through.
Below is a list of the remaining teams :
Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain
Porto
Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City
Real Madrid
Chelsea
Bayern Munich
When are the quarter-finals and semi-finals?
The first legs of the quarter-finals will take place over the 6th and 7th of April, with the second legs to be completed just a week later.
There will then be a two-week gap before the Champions League returns, with the semi-final first legs to be played on either April 27 or 28.
The second legs will then be completed on either May 4 or 5.
When is the Champions League final?
The grand final will be played in Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday, May 29.