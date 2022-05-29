Ampem Darkoa Ladies upset Hasaacas Ladies to win third Women’s Premier League title

Ampem Darkoa Ladies are champions of the 2021/2022 Ghana Women’s Premier League season after halting Hasaacas Ladies’ unbeaten run and dominance.
The Northern zonal champions pulled a masterclass Saturday afternoon at the Accra sports stadium in a nerve-racking final which was decided on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.
Hasaacas Ladies took the lead in the 19th minute through Success Ameyaa who converted beautifully from the spot. But Ampem Darkoa Ladies replied immediately through a spot-kick that was expertly converted by Comfort Yeboah.
The second half was dominated by Ampem Darkoa Ladies with Tracey Twum, Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah, and Mavis Owusu tormenting the Hasaacas Ladies defense but the ‘’Nanama’’ failed to take their chances as the game traveled beyond 90 minutes.
Both sides held it tight till the 90th-minute mark, to send the game into extra time.
After 30 minutes of action, Ampem Darkoa Ladies carried the day 5:4 on penalties to grab their 3rd Premier League title in style.
The win certifies Ampem Darkoa Ladies as Ghana’s representative in next season's TotalEnergies CAF Women Champions League.