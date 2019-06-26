Andre Ayew is now Black Stars all-time top scorer in AFCON history

Ghana on Tuesday, June 25 were held to a 2-2 by the squirrels of Benin in the AFCON Group F at the Ismailia Stadium.
However, Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew became Ghana's all-time top scorer in the history of the AFCON on Tuesday night with 9 goals.
The 29-year-old scored Ghana's equalizer in the 10th minute after being shocked with an early goal within 2 minutes of kick off.
Andre who was tied on 8 AFCON goals with Asamoah Gyan, surpassed him to become Ghana's all-time leading scorer at Africa's flagship football tournament.
Andre Ayew made his Black Stars debut as a teenager in 2008 under Claude LeRoy and has since become an influential member of the team.
READ ALSO: